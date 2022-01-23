Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of WABC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 155,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

