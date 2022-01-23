Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 79.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Midstream Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

