Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,090,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

