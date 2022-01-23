Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.