Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 17,150 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

