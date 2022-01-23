Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.93 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.