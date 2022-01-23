Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 299 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

CTVA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

