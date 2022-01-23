Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

