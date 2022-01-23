Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 412.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

