Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

WPM stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

