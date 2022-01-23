WINkLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $282.43 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. WINkLink has a total market cap of $282.43 million and $138.47 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

