Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Up 4.9%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $221.96 and last traded at $221.96. 79 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average is $224.31.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total transaction of $1,105,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,348 shares of company stock worth $6,338,930 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Winmark by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Winmark by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

