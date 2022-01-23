Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $122.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
