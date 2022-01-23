Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $122.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

