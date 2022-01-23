Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $410,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

WKHS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,024. The stock has a market cap of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.