Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $9.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

WKHS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 8,749,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,024. The company has a market cap of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

