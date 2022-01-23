Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.0878 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 30% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $19,947.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

