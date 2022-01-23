WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Underweight”

KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of WW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. WW International has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $865.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth about $4,791,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

