XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

