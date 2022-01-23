Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

