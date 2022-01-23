Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%.

ATER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aterian by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,062. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

