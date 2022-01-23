Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce sales of $2.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

NYSE CE opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.