Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

