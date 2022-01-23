Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $357.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.42 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,845. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

