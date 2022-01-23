Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce $48.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $186.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $189.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.44 million, with estimates ranging from $220.12 million to $231.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 284,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.