Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $25.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

PCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

