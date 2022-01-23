Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $671.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.60 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $605.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.45.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.