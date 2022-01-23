Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $454.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.36.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.