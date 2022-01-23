Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Announce $5.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the lowest is $5.69. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $4.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $22.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $24.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $299.38 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.