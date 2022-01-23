Zacks: Analysts Expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will announce sales of $57.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $58.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

In related news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

