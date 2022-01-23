Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $177.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.40 million and the lowest is $175.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $714.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.96 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $807.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

