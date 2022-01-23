Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.39.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BILL traded down $12.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.10. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

