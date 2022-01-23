Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.73 on Thursday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

