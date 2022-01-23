Zacks: Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $17.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

