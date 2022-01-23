Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. 1,008,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,765. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $370.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.