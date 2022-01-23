Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,076,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 1,453,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

