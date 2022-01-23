Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.87. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

CFG stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.