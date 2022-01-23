Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

