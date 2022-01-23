Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $3.20. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.08. The stock had a trading volume of 305,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,381. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $235.75 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.71 and its 200 day moving average is $334.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 511.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

