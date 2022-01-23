Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

SNA opened at $205.86 on Thursday. Snap-on has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

