Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.59 and the lowest is $1.67. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $14.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $40.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $45.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $49.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $180.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,852.86. 8,175,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,475. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,395.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,412.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

