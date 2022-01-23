Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will post $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $5.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

EQOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Diginex has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diginex by 111.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diginex by 1,027.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diginex during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Diginex by 48.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.