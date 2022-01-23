Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Galecto in the third quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 201,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Galecto has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

