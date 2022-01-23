Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

GENI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of GENI opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

