Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.62. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 223.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

