Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.39. Spire reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 293,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

