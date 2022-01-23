Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce sales of $472.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.20 million and the lowest is $462.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $528.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

