Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Bouygues stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

