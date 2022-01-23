Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Hold

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

SMAR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,966. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

