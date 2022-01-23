Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get AZEK alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.56.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.