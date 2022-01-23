Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SA opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $20.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

